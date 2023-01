FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A road will be closed in North Fargo today.

Eastbound 2nd Avenue North will be closed to through traffic between Broadway and 5th Street this morning, for crane work on the roof of a building.

That is the area on the South side of Broadway Square and U.S. Bank.

The closure is expected to only last half the day.

