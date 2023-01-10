Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Multiple fire crews rush to house fire in West Fargo

Multiple fire crews rush to house fire in West Fargo
Multiple fire crews rush to house fire in West Fargo(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters and police are on scene of a fire in West Fargo.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 4:00 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of 17th Street East. Multiple fire crews are on the scene fighting a fire, and the Fargo Fire Department was also called for mutual aid.

Valley News Live has a reporter on scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Sorlie mugshot
UPDATE: West Fargo daycare provider arrested on multiple child abuse, neglect allegations
UPDATE: Officials identify Ottertail man who died after going through ice
Grand Forks Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at Red River High School
Grand Forks PD investigating body found
A deer busted through the front door of the She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, MN.
‘Still kind of in shock and awe’: Deer jumps through glass door of Moorhead butcher shop
David Braun
Bison DC David Braun reportedly leaving North Dakota St.

Latest News

Pipeline route
Grand Forks pipeline construction plans face setback after application errors
Judge dismisses lawsuit over elimination of UND women’s hockey team - January 10
Judge dismisses lawsuit over elimination of UND women’s hockey team - January 10
4:00PM News January 10 - Part 1
4:00PM News January 10 - Part 1
4:00PM News January 10 - Part 2
4:00PM News January 10 - Part 2