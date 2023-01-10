Multiple fire crews rush to house fire in West Fargo
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters and police are on scene of a fire in West Fargo.
Emergency crews were dispatched around 4:00 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of 17th Street East. Multiple fire crews are on the scene fighting a fire, and the Fargo Fire Department was also called for mutual aid.
Valley News Live has a reporter on scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.