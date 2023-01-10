Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

MN Orchestra announces ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’ in concert

Audiences can see ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert’ at Orchestra Hall in downtown Minneapolis from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12
MN Orchestra announces 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' in concert
MN Orchestra announces 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' in concert(MGN)
By Era Atre
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (KARE 11) - The Minnesota Orchestra announced that it will be performing the sixth installment of the beloved Harry Potter series in concert.

Audiences can see ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert’ at Orchestra Hall in downtown Minneapolis from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12 according to a press release.

The Minnesota Orchestra will be performing the original film score by Nicholas Hooper led by Sarah Hicks, the principal conductor of Live at Orchestra Hall, as the movie plays above the stage on the big screen. The upcoming performances are a continuation of the ensemble’s U.S. Bank Movies and Music concert series.

Tickets for the upcoming shows range from $48 to $108. The run-times for the concerts are three hours with a 20 minute intermission. For more information on the performances and to buy tickets, visit the Minnesota Orchestra website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Sorlie mugshot
UPDATE: West Fargo daycare provider arrested on multiple child abuse, neglect allegations
UPDATE: Officials identify Ottertail man who died after going through ice
Grand Forks Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at Red River High School
Grand Forks PD investigating body found
A deer busted through the front door of the She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, MN.
‘Still kind of in shock and awe’: Deer jumps through glass door of Moorhead butcher shop
David Braun
Bison DC David Braun reportedly leaving North Dakota St.

Latest News

Pipeline route
Grand Forks pipeline construction plans face setback after application errors
Multiple fire crews rush to house fire in West Fargo
Multiple fire crews rush to house fire in West Fargo
Judge dismisses lawsuit over elimination of UND women’s hockey team - January 10
Judge dismisses lawsuit over elimination of UND women’s hockey team - January 10
4:00PM News January 10 - Part 1
4:00PM News January 10 - Part 1
4:00PM News January 10 - Part 2
4:00PM News January 10 - Part 2