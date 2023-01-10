Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Minnesota ranked as second best state to raise a family

MINNESOTA MAP
MINNESOTA MAP(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Tuesday that Minnesota is the second best state to raise a family according to a recent WalletHub study.

Minnesota’s top ranking is based on 51 key indicators of family-friendliness including quality of health, safety, education, affordability, and the economy.

“Making Minnesota the best state in the country to raise a family has been my mission since I first took office four years ago. In my inaugural address last week, I reiterated that goal,” Governor Walz said. “I am proud of this recognition, but we know that there is more work to be done to help children and families across the state thrive. From lowering costs for working families, investing in a world-class education for our students, and expanding economic opportunity for all Minnesotans, we know how to make Minnesota the best state in the country for children and families.”

This ranking comes as the Governor and Lieutenant Governor recently pledged to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids.

“Over the last four years, the Governor and I have placed children and families at the heart of our administration,” Lieutenant Governor Flanagan said. “This ranking reflects that commitment and encourages us to keep fighting for our littlest Minnesotans. We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to educate, protect, and care for our children and families. I look forward to stepping up to the challenge to make Minnesota the best state in the country to raise a family.”

The number one state to raise a family is Massachusetts, according to the study.

The study can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Sorlie mugshot
UPDATE: West Fargo daycare provider arrested on multiple child abuse, neglect allegations
UPDATE: Officials identify Ottertail man who died after going through ice
Grand Forks Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at Red River High School
Grand Forks PD investigating body found
A deer busted through the front door of the She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, MN.
‘Still kind of in shock and awe’: Deer jumps through glass door of Moorhead butcher shop
David Braun
Bison DC David Braun reportedly leaving North Dakota St.

Latest News

Pipeline route
Grand Forks pipeline construction plans face setback after application errors
Multiple fire crews rush to house fire in West Fargo
Multiple fire crews rush to house fire in West Fargo
Judge dismisses lawsuit over elimination of UND women’s hockey team - January 10
Judge dismisses lawsuit over elimination of UND women’s hockey team - January 10
4:00PM News January 10 - Part 1
4:00PM News January 10 - Part 1
4:00PM News January 10 - Part 2
4:00PM News January 10 - Part 2