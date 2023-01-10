Lawmakers in N.D. consider a ballot measure for sports betting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you want to bet on sports in North Dakota, you either have to go to a reservation, or do it illegally. But that might soon change.

In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. In 2019, North Dakota’s lawmakers first tried and failed to legalize it, then in 2021, tried and failed again to place a measure on the 2022 ballot. But if a proposed resolution passes, the question of sports gambling would be up to voters in 2024.

People love sports.

“Absolute flopper,” said Andrew Steinwand, a sports fan from Bismarck.

And, legal or not, people bet on games in North Dakota.

“It’s estimated, currently, that there are almost 140,000 people betting in the state illegally,” said Representative Greg Stemen, R-Fargo.

And that’s why lawmakers want to give North Dakotans the opportunity to legalize it.

“This concurrent resolution will not make sports betting legal in the state of North Dakota. What it will do is allow the voters of North Dakota to make their wishes known at the ballot box,” said Representative Stemen.

But those opposed say this would cause issues for communities across the state.

“If sports gambling is encouraged and is eventually made legal, more people are likely to gamble. It’s a fact. And as more people gamble, more are likely to hurt themselves, their families, and their communities through excessive gambling,” said Jacob Thomsen, a policy analyst with North Dakota family Alliance Legislative Action.

A representative for the state’s universities also asked for a “no” vote, citing studies that say 18 to 24-year-old men are the most at-risk for gambling addiction.

“We need to take care of people who are younger and vulnerable. The executive functioning of young men, we now know this, is not fully developed until their mid-twenties,” said Mark Hagerott, a lobbyist for the North Dakota University System.

Mark Hagerott went on to cite a study by the Ohio Addiction Services, which says one in five addicted gamblers attempts suicide.

Any resolution putting gambling on the ballot would have to pass both the Senate and House. In the last session, it failed by one vote. The House Judiciary Committee didn’t take action on this bill on Monday.

