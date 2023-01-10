Five drivers hurt after a read-end crash in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota highway patrol says one driver was slowing down on highway 2 near Crary in Ramsey County Monday night, when he was hit from behind by another car at highway speed.

Everyone in both vehicles was hurt with non-serious injuries.

The woman who hit the car is charged with failure to maintain control and distracted driving.

The driver who was hit was ticketed for driving without a license.

