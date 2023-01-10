Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Five drivers hurt after a read-end crash in North Dakota

crime scene
crime scene(mgn)
By Emily White
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota highway patrol says one driver was slowing down on highway 2 near Crary in Ramsey County Monday night, when he was hit from behind by another car at highway speed.

Everyone in both vehicles was hurt with non-serious injuries.

The woman who hit the car is charged with failure to maintain control and distracted driving.

The driver who was hit was ticketed for driving without a license.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Sorlie mugshot
West Fargo daycare provider arrested on multiple child abuse, neglect allegations
Grand Forks Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at Red River High School
Grand Forks PD investigating body found
UPDATE: Officials identify Ottertail man who died after going through ice
A deer busted through the front door of the She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, MN.
‘Still kind of in shock and awe’: Deer jumps through glass door of Moorhead butcher shop
David Braun
Bison DC David Braun reportedly leaving North Dakota St.

Latest News

Fargo man accidental shooting
Fargo man being treated after accidental shooting
Jessica Neulieb was arrested for a DWI after a car fire in Moorhead.
Car fire leads to DWI arrest in Moorhead
#44 Hunter Luepke declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Bison’s Luepke declares for the 2023 NFL Draft
Benefit held for woman who had a heart attack Jan. 8, 2023
Benefit held for woman who had a heart attack Jan. 8, 2023