Fargo Public Schools looking to purchase 75 acres of land from Sanford

Fargo Public Schools
Fargo Public Schools
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public Schools are preparing to purchase 75 acres of land from Sanford North. This is all set before the upcoming school board meeting on Tuesday.

The plan was set in motion in late November, with the idea of setting the land aside for a future school. The estimated price tag with this agreement is $8,167,500, but that could change after the total square footage is determined. It is estimated the square footage is at 3,267,000.

The recommendation from the Fargo Board of Education is to authorize the purchase agreement with the Sanford North.

