Fargo Public Schools to end educational services at Prairie St. John’s

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools has announced it intends to end its educational services provided for all students receiving care at Prairie St. John’s due to the ‘drain’ of district resources in the program.

The decision means services for those at Prairie would end come spring 2023. In a memo attached to Tuesday’s Fargo Public School Board agenda, FPS Superintendent Rupak Gandhi states:

“After due diligence and conversations within our team, we made the decision to discontinue the current model of educational services at Prairie St. John’s because of the drain to district resources. Unfortunately, we do not have the staff and resources to continue providing educational services at Prairie St. John’s without impacting our current programmatic needs. Continuing to provide services would inhibit us from continuing our ongoing work as efficiently as possible. Information utilized to make this decision is included on the following page and can be reviewed by administration in greater detail at the meeting. This information was shared with the Board’s Planning Committee at their December 20, 2022 meeting. Fargo Public Schools continues to be grateful for the services of Prairie St. John’s and will continue to work in partnership with Prairie St. John’s to provide students in our community with the critically important services provided by their entity. This decision should not be construed to be reflective of the District’s relationship with Prairie St. John’s nor reflective of the District’s position regarding the value of Prairie St. John’s services provided to youth in our community.”

Data attached to the graph states since 2018, over 5,000 students from across the region have been served through the educational services FPS provides at Prairie St. John’s. However, that data shows only 17 percent of those were actually FPS students.

Officials state for those helped but not enrolled with Fargo Public Schools, each student’s home district is charged an $81 per day tuition fee for staff providing educational services while the student is at Prairie St. John’s.

FPS officials say the staff currently located at Prairie St. John’s will continue with their employment with FPS, and say those staff members will be placed in other buildings according to the district’s needs and their qualifications.

It’s unclear what, if any, educational services will replace that of Fargo Public Schools’. FPS will continue to provide services to all FPS school age students through the end of this school year (2022-23 school year). FPS will continue to work with our students and families that may have stays at PSJ, as we do other students who have to miss school from time to time due to medical needs.

While the decision will not be voted on by the board Tuesday, officials say the board will have an opportunity to provide feedback and ask clarifying questions.

