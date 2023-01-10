Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Car fire leads to DWI arrest in Moorhead

Jessica Neulieb was arrested for a DWI after a car fire in Moorhead.
Jessica Neulieb was arrested for a DWI after a car fire in Moorhead.(Clay County Jail)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead woman was arrested Monday night after a car fire in the 1800 Block of 5th Ave. S. Jessica Neuleib was arrested for DWI.

The Moorhead Police and Fire Dept. responded to a car fire where they found Neulieb outside a near-by home. The car was stuck in the snowbank and it was determined no one was in there after the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the car is deemed a total loss.

After witness statements and an investigation, Neulieb was arrested. She was taken to the Clay County Jail and released.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Officials identify Ottertail man who died after going through ice
Grand Forks Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at Red River High School
Grand Forks PD investigating body found
Miranda Sorlie mugshot
West Fargo daycare provider arrested on multiple child abuse, neglect allegations
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Minnesota governor still wants tax rebates from huge surplus
A deer busted through the front door of the She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, MN.
‘Still kind of in shock and awe’: Deer jumps through glass door of Moorhead butcher shop

Latest News

#44 Hunter Luepke declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Bison’s Luepke declares for the 2023 NFL Draft
Benefit held for woman who had a heart attack Jan. 8, 2023
Benefit held for woman who had a heart attack Jan. 8, 2023
Price Watch January 9 - Is inflation still going?
Price Watch January 9 - Is inflation still going?
10:00PM Sports January 9
10:00PM Sports January 9