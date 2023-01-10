Burgum names new justice to North Dakota Supreme Court

BISMARCK (AP) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum appointed a judge and veteran litigator Monday to replace Justice Gerald VandeWalle, who had been the longest-serving chief justice in state history.

Judge Douglas Bahr will join the North Dakota Supreme Court on Feb. 1 after serving in the South Central Judicial District since 2018, when Burgum first appointed him to the bench.

“Judge Bahr will make an excellent addition to the North Dakota Supreme Court with his broad legal background in the public and private sectors and his extensive experience at both the state and federal levels,” Burgum said in a statement.

Bahr has practiced law for 27 years, including 25 in the state attorney general’s office. He was an assistant attorney general from 1991 to 1998 and director of the civil litigation division from 1999 to 2016. He has appeared numerous times before the North Dakota Supreme Court and 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

