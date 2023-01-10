Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Burgum names new justice to North Dakota Supreme Court

Judge Douglas Bahr
Judge Douglas Bahr(State of North Dakota)
By The Associated Press and Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK (AP) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum appointed a judge and veteran litigator Monday to replace Justice Gerald VandeWalle, who had been the longest-serving chief justice in state history.

Judge Douglas Bahr will join the North Dakota Supreme Court on Feb. 1 after serving in the South Central Judicial District since 2018, when Burgum first appointed him to the bench.

“Judge Bahr will make an excellent addition to the North Dakota Supreme Court with his broad legal background in the public and private sectors and his extensive experience at both the state and federal levels,” Burgum said in a statement.

Bahr has practiced law for 27 years, including 25 in the state attorney general’s office. He was an assistant attorney general from 1991 to 1998 and director of the civil litigation division from 1999 to 2016. He has appeared numerous times before the North Dakota Supreme Court and 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Sorlie mugshot
West Fargo daycare provider arrested on multiple child abuse, neglect allegations
UPDATE: Officials identify Ottertail man who died after going through ice
Grand Forks Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at Red River High School
Grand Forks PD investigating body found
A deer busted through the front door of the She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, MN.
‘Still kind of in shock and awe’: Deer jumps through glass door of Moorhead butcher shop
David Braun
Bison DC David Braun reportedly leaving North Dakota St.

Latest News

University of North Dakota campus in Grand Forks, ND.
Judge dismisses lawsuit over elimination of UND women’s hockey team
Mr. Food - Cheesy Baked Chicken - January 10
Mr. Food - Cheesy Baked Chicken - January 10
Noon Weather - January 10
Noon Weather - January 10
Noon News Part 2 - January 10
Noon News Part 2 - January 10