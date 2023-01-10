Bison’s Luepke declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

Contests
#44 Hunter Luepke declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.
#44 Hunter Luepke declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.(KVLY Sports)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One of the brightest stars on the North Dakota State University football team has declared for the 2023 NFL draft. Fullback Hunter Luepke announced on Twitter his decision as he heads off to the next chapter in his life.

Luepke finished his Bison career with 1,665 yards rushing, 24 rushing touchdowns and nine receiving TDs.

