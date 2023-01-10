AIR QUALITY ISSUES/FOG CONTINUE. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY A.M.

Air quality/smog remains an issue for our Tuesday evening along with lingering areas of fog reducing visibility. Over the past few days with fog, our air is trapped near the ground, so pollutants are not mixed and they are also trapped near the ground. This created air quality issues when those pollutants can’t escape into the upper atmosphere or mix out. An Air Quality Alert remains until 6pm Wednesday for the MN counties along the Red River as well as our Lakes Country counties. This is where the air quality has been the poorest and may affect predisposed individuals or those with underlying health concerns.

Temperatures today have once again been in the teens for most with mainly cloudy/foggy/smoggy skies. We have been quiet in terms of precipitation for most as of late, but there is some snow/mix on radar to our south and west that will be moving our way.

Tonight across the region, the visibility issues due to fog and smog continue. Temperatures remain relatively mild with cooler teens west in Eastern ND and 20s east into MN. Aside from the foggy conditions that have been with us for the better part of the past week or so, we are watching a system that will move in after about 11pm in the south that will bring light snow and freezing drizzle. This will come from 2 weather waves - one far north along the International border, and another south closer to the ND/SD border through west-central MN. It is south and east that we are monitoring the freezing drizzle potential where temps will be a little warmer. It is because of this freezing drizzle and snow potential that we have raised a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday morning . Roads are already icy as we all know too well, and this will add another layer of slickness.

By morning, there will likely be icy and slick roads from light fresh snow and freezing drizzle. Temperatures to start the day will be similar to Tuesday night - teens west and 20s east. There will also once again be areas of fog and smog. Again, the Air Quality Alert is until 6PM Wednesday. The good news is that a northerly wind will start to pick up late in the afternoon and help to mix out that fog and smog!

High temperatures Wednesday will still be in the teens and 20s as they remain fairly steady from the morning hours.

With the increasing north wind later in the day, temperatures will begin to drop into the single digits late.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Thursday and Friday will be drier with a bit of wind possible Friday with cooler air building in for a short stay. This wind will also help to clear out the smog and fog. While still quiet, Friday also look to be much of the same, perhaps a pinch cooler as high pressure moves into the region.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Our warming trend returns the beginning of the weekend. The winds will be out of the south which will help to bring warmer air into our area. As a result, we could see some afternoon highs reach up ABOVE FREEZING in some places. Lows will still be in the high single digits or teens. The winds will continue into Sunday, as well. There also appears to be a slight chance of light snow north of Highway 2 during the afternoon hours. However, it is hard to pinpoint track and timing this far out. Temperatures will be similar to those on Saturday.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We’re currently tracking the possibility for another round of snow that will move into the area early next week. Some models suggest the snow will begin on Sunday evening while other suggest Monday evening. Either way some light snow is expected on Monday. Our warmer temperatures, however, will continue on Monday with lows around 20° and highs around 30°. Temperatures Tuesday still look mild with overcast skies. Morning teens to near 20 with afternoon highs in the 20s.

