Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Actor Danny Masterson to face 2nd trial on rape charges

FILE - In this March 24, 2014 file photo, actor Danny Masterson arrives at the Youth for Human...
FILE - In this March 24, 2014 file photo, actor Danny Masterson arrives at the Youth for Human Rights International Celebrity Benefit in Los Angeles.(Photo by Annie I. Bang /Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Prosecutors in Los Angeles announced Tuesday that they will retry actor Danny Masterson on rape charges.

Three women have accused the “That ‘70s Show” star of sexually assaulting them about 20 years ago.

Jurors in the first trial were deadlocked in November.

Prosecutors said during a court hearing that the jury had ignored some evidence in the case.

Defense lawyers argued it was unlikely any jury would vote unanimously to convict Masterson, but the judge sided with the prosecution.

The next court hearing is set for Feb. 16.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Sorlie mugshot
UPDATE: West Fargo daycare provider arrested on multiple child abuse, neglect allegations
UPDATE: Officials identify Ottertail man who died after going through ice
Grand Forks Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at Red River High School
Grand Forks PD investigating body found
A deer busted through the front door of the She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, MN.
‘Still kind of in shock and awe’: Deer jumps through glass door of Moorhead butcher shop
David Braun
Bison DC David Braun reportedly leaving North Dakota St.

Latest News

Pipeline route
Grand Forks pipeline construction plans face setback after application errors
Multiple fire crews rush to house fire in West Fargo
Multiple fire crews rush to house fire in West Fargo
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Robert...
Texas to execute former police officer for hiring 2 people to kill wife
Ukrainian military medics carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman evacuated from the battlefield...
‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies attack in Ukraine’s Bakhmut