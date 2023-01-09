Contests
Whiskey Myers coming to Grand Forks this summer

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2023 is already an exciting year for music fans in the Valley as yet another concert has been announced for later this summer.

The Texas-based country rock band announced Monday they have added the Alerus Center to their 2023 tour that kicks off next month. Joining the genre-bending band across varying dates are Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Rival Sons and The Weathered Souls, with additional acts to be announced. Whiskey Myers will be stopping at Alerus Center in Grand Forks on Tuesday, July 25th.

Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale starting Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. local time via whiskeymyers.com. Tickets for all other U.S. shows are on sale now.

