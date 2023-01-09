West Fargo daycare provider arrested on multiple child abuse, neglect allegations

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman has been arrested after a more than 7-month long investigation of claims of neglect and abuse of young children.

42-year-old Miranda Sorlie is charged in Cass County court with three felony counts of child abuse, as well as six felony counts of child neglect. West Fargo Police say Sorlie’s arrest Monday afternoon happened with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service High Plains Fugitive Task Force.

Court documents state the incidents involve four different children all under the age of two, and state the alleged incidents happened between Jan. 2020 and May 2022. Further details of the allegations against Sorlie are expected to be unsealed in official court documents Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The West Fargo Police Department began it’s investigation into Sorlie in May 2022 regarding the ‘unauthorized sale of a mother’s breastmilk from an unlicensed home daycare in West Fargo.’ As of this publication, it’s unclear how and when the allegations of abuse and neglect later came to light. There are currently not any charges relating to the breastmilk allegations filed against Sorlie.

Messages to Sorlie prior to her arrest went unanswered.

If convicted of the most serious charges, Sorlie faces up to 10 years in prison.

Stick with Valley News Live as we uncover what court documents allege lead to Sorlie’s arrest.

