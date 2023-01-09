Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

West Fargo daycare provider arrested on multiple child abuse, neglect allegations

Miranda Sorlie mugshot
Miranda Sorlie mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman has been arrested after a more than 7-month long investigation of claims of neglect and abuse of young children.

42-year-old Miranda Sorlie is charged in Cass County court with three felony counts of child abuse, as well as six felony counts of child neglect. West Fargo Police say Sorlie’s arrest Monday afternoon happened with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service High Plains Fugitive Task Force.

Court documents state the incidents involve four different children all under the age of two, and state the alleged incidents happened between Jan. 2020 and May 2022. Further details of the allegations against Sorlie are expected to be unsealed in official court documents Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The West Fargo Police Department began it’s investigation into Sorlie in May 2022 regarding the ‘unauthorized sale of a mother’s breastmilk from an unlicensed home daycare in West Fargo.’ As of this publication, it’s unclear how and when the allegations of abuse and neglect later came to light. There are currently not any charges relating to the breastmilk allegations filed against Sorlie.

Messages to Sorlie prior to her arrest went unanswered.

If convicted of the most serious charges, Sorlie faces up to 10 years in prison.

Stick with Valley News Live as we uncover what court documents allege lead to Sorlie’s arrest.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Officials identify Ottertail man who died after going through ice
Grand Forks Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at Red River High School
Grand Forks PD investigating body found
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Minnesota governor still wants tax rebates from huge surplus
Six people taken into custody following police chase after Johntae Hudson’s funeral
A deer busted through the front door of the She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, MN.
‘Still kind of in shock and awe’: Deer jumps through glass door of Moorhead butcher shop

Latest News

Benefit held for woman who had a heart attack Jan. 8, 2023
Benefit held for woman who had a heart attack Jan. 8, 2023
Deer jumps through butcher shop door Jan. 8, 2023
Deer jumps through butcher shop door Jan. 8, 2023
Lake Park man loses home in New Year's Day fire Jan. 8, 2023
Lake Park man loses home in New Year's Day fire Jan. 8, 2023
5:00 PM News January 9 -Part 1
5:00 PM News January 9 -Part 1