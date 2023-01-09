‘We’ll be back’: NDSU falls 45-21 to SDSU in FCS Championship

FRISCO, T.X. (Valley News Live) - It was an unfamiliar sight in Frisco, Texas Sunday night.

What started as an exciting morning for Bison fans filling tailgate lots at Toyota Stadium, quickly spiraled into a heartbreaking loss.

“South Dakota was just the better team. We needed to play a really good game both offensively and defensively,” Fargo fan Tom Shockman said. “But I think the better team won today.”

For the first time ever, the Bison are coming back to Fargo without a championship trophy.

South Dakota State got off to an early lead in the first and never looked back, defeating NDSU 45-21 to bring home their first FCS championship title.

“They can have one, but they’re not getting another. That’s all I have to say,” a group of NDSU students said. “Roll Herd until we die, but SDSU is never coming back. It’s that simple.”

Instead of rushing the field for the 10th time, Bison fans rushed out of the gates and to their cars.

“A good team won today, but the best program didn’t,” Columbus, North Dakota fan Jeremiah Brodal said. “Dakota Pride win or lose, still love them.”

It was a tough loss, one fans agree, they hope they never have to experience again.

“Awesome being here, but it’s about time, you know?” Fargo fans Jake Still and Kailey Sharp said. “Horns up, baby. Next year, we’re back.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.