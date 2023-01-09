Contests
‘Still kind of in shock and awe’: Deer jumps through glass door of Moorhead butcher shop

A deer busted through the front door of the She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, MN.
A deer busted through the front door of the She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, MN.(Melissa Evans)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a normal Saturday at the She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, MN, but that all changed in the afternoon. Out of nowhere, a deer jumped through the front door.

”Just still kind of in shock and awe, like what the world like how does that just happen.” said Melissa Evans, the owner of the butcher shop.

Evans said she was working in the backroom with her daughter when the deer busted through the glass. At first they thought it was pot that fell over or a car crashed through the front. However, Evan’s daughter started questioning why a deer was in the store.

”When I came around the corner the deer was the last thing I would have imagined it was chaos to say the least. Just complete pandemonium. My kid was screaming why is there a deer in here, why is there a deer in here.” said Evans.

Evans said the next step is to get the door fixed and prepare for customers to come in after spending hours cleaning up glass shards.

