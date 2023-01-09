Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

SEC charges former McDonald’s CEO Easterbrook

McDonald’s Corp. was also charged by the SEC for the incident.
McDonald’s Corp. was also charged by the SEC for the incident.(Max Pixel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald’s former CEO Stephen Easterbrook has been charged by federal regulators with making false and misleading statements to investors about the circumstances leading to his firing in November 2019.

Easterbrook was ousted for engaging in an inappropriate personal relationship with a McDonald’s employee in violation of company policy, the Securities and Exchange Commission said in its order Monday, but the separation agreement with McDonald’s concluded that his termination was without cause, which allowed him to keep substantial equity compensation that otherwise would have been forfeited.

“When corporate officers corrupt internal processes to manage their personal reputations or line their own pockets, they breach their fundamental duties to shareholders, who are entitled to transparency and fair dealing from executives,” said Gurbir Grewal, the SEC director of the Division of Enforcement. “By allegedly concealing the extent of his misconduct during the company’s internal investigation, Easterbrook broke that trust with – and ultimately misled – shareholders.”

McDonald’s Corp. was also charged by the SEC for the incident, it said Monday, but due to its cooperation during the ensuing investigation, there is no financial penalty.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

64 year-old man dies after falling into water on Otter Tail Lake
Grand Forks Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at Red River High School
Grand Forks PD investigating body found in high school parking lot
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Minnesota governor still wants tax rebates from huge surplus
Six people taken into custody following police chase after Johntae Hudson’s funeral
SOUTH FARGO HOUSE FIRE
UPDATE: Kitchen fire damages a S. Fargo home

Latest News

Benefit held for woman who had a heart attack Jan. 8, 2023
Benefit held for woman who had a heart attack Jan. 8, 2023
Deer jumps through butcher shop door Jan. 8, 2023
Deer jumps through butcher shop door Jan. 8, 2023
Lake Park man loses home in New Year's Day fire Jan. 8, 2023
Lake Park man loses home in New Year's Day fire Jan. 8, 2023
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks from the stage after announcing a third run for...
Special grand jury probing Trump, allies in Georgia finishes work
Nurses at two large New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday.
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals