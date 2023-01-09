Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Police: Teen suspect charged after 18-year-old shot, killed in car

Police said a 16-year-old was charged in connection to the shooting death of Alexis Griffin. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina announced a teen suspect had been charged in the death of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed while riding in a car last week.

According to WHNS, 18-year-old Alexis Shaynne Griffin was sitting in the front passenger seat of her boyfriend’s SUV as the two were driving Wednesday around 10 p.m.

The Gaffney Police Department said two people were seen on foot at a nearby intersection. Gunshots erupted, and one bullet hit the SUV and Griffin inside.

The coroner said Griffin’s boyfriend took Griffin to the hospital, where she died shortly after 11 p.m.

Griffin’s cousin, Jessica Pearson, said she graduated from high school this past year and planned to go to school to be a cosmetologist. She also said Griffin loved babies, people and doing people’s hair.

Police said detectives found the 16-year-old suspect Thursday and took him into custody.

According to officers, the 16-year-old was charged as an adult with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officials said he was taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Anyone with information about this situation is asked to call 864-489-8115.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

64 year-old man dies after falling into water on Otter Tail Lake
Grand Forks Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at Red River High School
Grand Forks PD investigating body found
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Minnesota governor still wants tax rebates from huge surplus
Six people taken into custody following police chase after Johntae Hudson’s funeral
SOUTH FARGO HOUSE FIRE
UPDATE: Kitchen fire damages a S. Fargo home

Latest News

Benefit held for woman who had a heart attack Jan. 8, 2023
Benefit held for woman who had a heart attack Jan. 8, 2023
Lake Park man loses home in New Year's Day fire Jan. 8, 2023
Lake Park man loses home in New Year's Day fire Jan. 8, 2023
Deer jumps through butcher shop door Jan. 8, 2023
Deer jumps through butcher shop door Jan. 8, 2023
Mary Ellen O'Toole, former senior FBI profiler, says people's ideas about crime scenes are wrong.
Can't clean crime scene, expert says
John Deere's agreement comes after many years of debate.
John Deere frees farmers to repair their own equipment