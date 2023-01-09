Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.(Debra Worley)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Oscar Mayer is now recruiting the next class of drivers for its iconic Wienermobile.

The company is searching for outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure to be the next “hot doggers.”

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.

The drivers also document their journeys on social media.

Aspiring hot doggers can apply online before Jan. 31.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

64 year-old man dies after falling into water on Otter Tail Lake
Grand Forks Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at Red River High School
Grand Forks PD investigating body found in high school parking lot
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Minnesota governor still wants tax rebates from huge surplus
Six people taken into custody following police chase after Johntae Hudson’s funeral
SOUTH FARGO HOUSE FIRE
UPDATE: Kitchen fire damages a S. Fargo home

Latest News

Benefit held for woman who had a heart attack Jan. 8, 2023
Benefit held for woman who had a heart attack Jan. 8, 2023
Deer jumps through butcher shop door Jan. 8, 2023
Deer jumps through butcher shop door Jan. 8, 2023
Lake Park man loses home in New Year's Day fire Jan. 8, 2023
Lake Park man loses home in New Year's Day fire Jan. 8, 2023
Nurses at two large New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday.
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals