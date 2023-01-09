Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Mom arrested after 4-year-old’s death from fentanyl, authorities say

A woman is in custody after a child dies from an overdose
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A Nebraska mother is in custody after authorities say her 4-year-old son died of a fentanyl overdose last year.

According to a court affidavit, Paris Hunt called medics to her home in March 2022, where they found a 4-year-old boy unresponsive. The child was taken to the hospital, where he later died, WOWT reports.

In an interview, Hunt allegedly told authorities her son may have gotten into a pill bottle. She allegedly said the bottle contained a half of what she thought was Percocet.

Authorities found in an analysis of the pill bottle that the pill was counterfeit and made with fentanyl.

Hunt is charged with negligent child abuse resulting in death. She is in the Douglas County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

64 year-old man dies after falling into water on Otter Tail Lake
Grand Forks Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at Red River High School
Grand Forks PD investigating body found in high school parking lot
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Minnesota governor still wants tax rebates from huge surplus
Six people taken into custody following police chase after Johntae Hudson’s funeral
SOUTH FARGO HOUSE FIRE
UPDATE: Kitchen fire damages a S. Fargo home

Latest News

Benefit held for woman who had a heart attack Jan. 8, 2023
Benefit held for woman who had a heart attack Jan. 8, 2023
Lake Park man loses home in New Year's Day fire Jan. 8, 2023
Lake Park man loses home in New Year's Day fire Jan. 8, 2023
Deer jumps through butcher shop door Jan. 8, 2023
Deer jumps through butcher shop door Jan. 8, 2023
U.S. President Joe Biden walks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at his...
Biden flies in to López Obrador’s new airport for summit in Mexico