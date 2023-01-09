Foggy and Frosty with Chance of Flurries

FORECAST DETAILS

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Our calm stretch is looking to continue into early next week. With it is also a warming trend. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky both Monday and Tuesday with morning temps in the upper single digits and low teens and afternoon high temps in the upper teens low 20s. There is a chance of sporadic flurries during the afternoon both days.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: If you have missed the snow chances in the forecast, we are happy to tell you that there is a *slight* chance for some snow by Wednesday! Timing as of now looks to be late Wednesday and into Thursday. Some breezier conditions may accompany as well. We will keep you posted as it does not look like much snow, not does it appear widespread. At this time, is seems like it will begin during the evening hours of Wednesday and continue into the morning hours of Thursday. Temperatures Wednesday are looking to be very similar to the previous several days. Morning single digits to low teens with afternoon temps in the upper teens and low 20s. Same thing goes for Thursday as well. While still quiet, Friday also look to be much of the same, perhaps a pinch cooler as high pressure moves into the region.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Our warming trend will continue into the beginning of next weekend. The winds will be out of the south which will help to bring warmer air into our area. As a result, we could see some afternoon highs reach up ABOVE FREEZING in some places. Lows will still be in the high single digits or teens. The winds will continue into Sunday, as well. There also appears to be a slight chance of light snow north of Highway 2 during the afternoon hours. However, it is hard to pinpoint track and timing this far out. Temperatures will be similar to those on Saturday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER

MONDAY: More clouds than sun. Seasonable afternoon temps. Chance flurries. Low: 6. High: 18.

TUESDAY: A bit warmer. Near-overcast skies. Low: 10. High: 21.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a slight chance of a few flakes late. Low: 15. High: 23.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of morning snow, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low: 13. High: 20.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit windy. Low: 9. High: 18.

SATURDAY: Partly-to-Mostly Cloudy. Low: 12. High: 28.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of evening snow, cloudy. Low: 19. High: 30.

