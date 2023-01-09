Flurries Today. Snow Showers Tuesday

HAPPENING NOW

Currently here in Fargo it is sitting in the low teens and there’s not much of a wind so no wind chill, aren’t we lucky today

The visibility issues are for a lot of our Minnesota counties as well. While we have been used to some fog hanging around for the past week or so, these visibility issues are caused by some smog. Thanks to the calm weather we’ve been having plus a meteorological phenomena called an inversion has trapped pollutants near the ground. An inversion is where denser, cold air cannot rise and is trapped near the surface due to some less dense, warm air above it. As a result, many of the counties along the Red River plus a good chunk of Greater Minnesota counties are under an Air Quality Alert through Tuesday at noon. Care should be taken to remain indoors if possible.

We’re seeing our clouds build in from the west ahead of some snow showers to the west in central North Dakota. The cloudy skies have also produced some flurries out west in Stutsman County but they could happen anywhere there’s cloud cover as we move through the evening hours.

Temperatures are coldest along the Red River and warm up as you venture away from the river on either side. All-in-all temps are sitting around 20°.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

As we move into the afternoon hours, we’re gonna see that snow in western North Dakota actually peter out before it makes it here. Though we could still see some flurries produced as a result of this little wave of snow.

This evening, we will see pretty calm weather again. The fog and smog will continue to hang around as winds and the temperature inversion will still hang around.

It’ll become a bit more widespread as we move toward morning particularly in the south and southwest. With this calm weather, we will still see poor air quality until the afternoon hours Tomorrow. There is an air quality alert in effect until noon tomorrow when we start to see the winds pick up a bit ahead of some evening snow.

The snow will be centered in the southern Valley and along the North Dakota-South Dakota border. There isn’t that much expected in the way of accumulation but some locations could see 2 or more inches. Some isolated locations could see up to about 5 inches at the extreme high end.

Tomorrow morning temps will be similar to what they were this morning maybe a few degrees warmer thanks to those cloudy skies.

By the afternoon, we will have warmed up nicely into the 20s for most around the area.

Here in Fargo, we will see climbing temps all day slowly working our way up the ladder. By bedtime we could see some light snow with temperatures in the low 20s.

SEVEN DAY PLANNER

Fortunately we have another calm week ahead of us. We have the snow moving in on Tuesday late evening and continuing into Wednesday morning. Accumulation is expected to be fairly limited. Most places will only see a couple of inches at most. And then we have a breezy day on Thursday. But by the end of the week we could break out the BBQ grills as some folks might see above freezing temperatures.

FORECAST DETAILS

TUESDAY: Morning fog/smog possible again. A developing storm system will bring the next chance for precipitation starting as early as Tuesday afternoon/early evening. There may be a short period of mixed precipitation before a changeover to snow. Snow showers will continue overnight into Wednesday. Some breezier conditions may accompany as well.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers will continue into Wednesday. Expect areas of 1 to 3″ of snow with a couple of pockets picking up more before the snow ends into the evening. Temperatures Wednesday are looking to be very similar to the previous several days. Morning single digits to low teens with afternoon temps in the upper teens and low 20s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Thursday and Friday will be drier with a bit of wind possible Friday with cooler air building in for a short stay. While still quiet, Friday also look to be much of the same, perhaps a pinch cooler as high pressure moves into the region.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Our warming trend returns the beginning of the weekend. The winds will be out of the south which will help to bring warmer air into our area. As a result, we could see some afternoon highs reach up ABOVE FREEZING in some places. Lows will still be in the high single digits or teens. The winds will continue into Sunday, as well. There also appears to be a slight chance of light snow north of Highway 2 during the afternoon hours. However, it is hard to pinpoint track and timing this far out. Temperatures will be similar to those on Saturday.

MONDAY: We’re currently tracking the possibility for another round of snow that will move into the area early next week. Some models suggest the snow will begin on Sunday evening while other suggest Monday evening. Either way some snow is expected on Monday. Our warmer temperatures, however, will continue on Monday with lows around 20° and highs around 30°.

