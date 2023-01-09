Fire departments are asking community to help with shoveling out hydrants

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire hydrants are critical to the work of fire departments, but in the winter hydrants can become lost among large amounts of snow.

This break in the snow could be an opportunity to help dig out a hydrant in your neighborhood.

There are about 7,500 hydrants in Fargo and another 2,00 in West Fargo.

Firefighters say they need about 3 feet cleared from around the hydrant with easy access to the street. They say not being able to reach a hydrant strips them of some crucial time.

“Fires spread very quickly, especially with how houses are built nowadays. If you have a hydrant near your home, we would like for you to clear it,” said John Neeb, the fire inspector at the West Fargo Fire Department. “There is no fine if you don’t, but what it does, is saves the fire department time when they get to a fire.”

Firefighters are also sending the reminder out to local business owners.

Fire trucks typically carry a limited supply of water. Firefighters say having easy access to a hydrant prevents them from searching for another one or running out of their own water supply.

West Fargo has a program for citizens to adopt a hydrant. Those who sign up will be entered into a drawing for a gift card. A winner is picked every month.

