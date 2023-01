FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo firefighters made quick work of a shed fire on the southside of the city.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 for a fire in the 1500 block of 44th St. S.

Authorities say the fire was small in or near a dumpster by the building.

No word yet on official damage estimates for the cause.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.