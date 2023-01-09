Bison DC David Braun reportedly leaving North Dakota St.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The season may not have been over for very long, but the Bison coaching staff has reportedly already seen a shakeup.

According to numerous sources, including ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Defensive Coordinator David Braun will be taking the same position with Northwestern.

Braun has been the leader of Code Green since he took the Defensive Coordinator job in 2019 and was named FCS Coordinator of the Year in 2021.

He will now be joining the Northwestern Wildcats of the Big Ten Conference, who touted the 12th ranked defense in the conference last season.

Braun played Defensive Line at Winona State under then-coach Matt Entz before joining his staff.

He has also coached with UC-Davis and Northern Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.