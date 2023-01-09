Contests
Benefit held for West Fargo woman who suffered from a heart attack

A benefit was held for Tracie Johnson after she had a heart attack.
A benefit was held for Tracie Johnson after she had a heart attack.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tracie Johnson of West Fargo, ND, felt something was wrong in November. She soon had a heart attack.

A benefit was held for her in Horace, ND, since she is the sole provider for her family and she hasn’t been able to return to work yet.

”So much support from family and friends and people we don’t even know that have come out here and gave us donations and supported us.”

A Lend a Hand Up has been set up for Johnson, for more information, click here.

