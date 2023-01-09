‘5, 10 minutes, we would have been toast’: Lake Park man loses home in New Year’s Day fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On New Year’s Day, two families in Lake Park, MN, lost their homes to a house fire. Michael Travis, who lived in one of those homes with his daughter and roommate, lost everything in the blaze. Thankfully, no one was injured.

“Between my neighbors and my daughter, they saved our lives. The fire marshal said, five, 10 minutes we would have been toast.” said Travis, who credits his daughter and the Sims family for saving their lives.

For Travis, he couldn’t believe his eyes as the fire continued to grow. Even though the emotions of losing a home has been difficult, the community has shown Travis and his daughter a lot of support throughout all of this.

“Never realized people liked me that much. Always been sort of an oddball, but yeah it’s just the community is excellent around here.” said Travis.

Now the hope is to find a new place to call home for him and his daughter. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Travis and his daughter, for more information on that, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.