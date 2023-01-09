Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

25 states increase minimum wage; North Dakota does not

States that raised their minimum wage in 2023
States that raised their minimum wage in 2023(KFYR)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As we ring in the new year, many states around the country have raised their minimum wage for 2023. North Dakota was not one of them.

With exactly half of all 50 states in America raising their minimum wage, it has raised questions about why North Dakota did not.

“The federal minimum wage at $7.25 is much, much lower than most jobs are commanding right now because of the lack of labor,” said David Wald, president of Securian Financial Advisors of North Dakota.

While this seems like a worryingly low number, most entry-level jobs in North Dakota will start employees at $12-$14 an hour. Minimum wages come from The Federal Fair Labor Standards Act, which was implemented in 1938 to protect workers from extreme poverty.

“Depending on how far the value of the dollar goes, it’s hard to say if that $7.25 is still combating extreme poverty or not,” said Nathan Svihovec, North Dakota labor commissioner.

There are more jobs available than there are workers in North Dakota, made obvious by the number of hiring signs across the state.

“Really, I think the law is antiquated, and it doesn’t really do anything for the worker,” said Wald.

According to financial advisors, if there are more jobs than workers, the pay is higher; if there are more workers than jobs, the pay would go lower.

Job Service North Dakota offers programs to help workers build training and skills to make their resumes more appealing for a higher-wage job.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Officials identify Ottertail man who died after going through ice
Grand Forks Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at Red River High School
Grand Forks PD investigating body found
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Minnesota governor still wants tax rebates from huge surplus
A deer busted through the front door of the She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, MN.
‘Still kind of in shock and awe’: Deer jumps through glass door of Moorhead butcher shop
Six people taken into custody following police chase after Johntae Hudson’s funeral

Latest News

Benefit held for woman who had a heart attack Jan. 8, 2023
Benefit held for woman who had a heart attack Jan. 8, 2023
Lake Park man loses home in New Year's Day fire Jan. 8, 2023
Lake Park man loses home in New Year's Day fire Jan. 8, 2023
Deer jumps through butcher shop door Jan. 8, 2023
Deer jumps through butcher shop door Jan. 8, 2023
An ice fishing hole in Minnesota.
‘Common sense makes for a safer trip’: Remembering the importance of ice safety
Fargo Public Schools
Fargo Public Schools looking to purchase 75 acres of land from Sanford