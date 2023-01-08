Contests
Six people taken into custody following police chase after Johntae Hudson’s funeral

(KTTC)
By WCCO STAFF
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Six people have been caught and cuffed after a chaotic chase through the Twin Cities.

Police say they started tailing a number of suspects when they spotted a gun at Friday morning’s funeral for Johntae Hudson, who was shot to death at the Mall of America just prior to the Christmas holiday.

Police say officers were present at the funeral to provide a safe, secure environment for those mourning.

Officers report seeing two men, one in possession of a handgun and the other wanted by investigators for a non-fatal shooting on Dec. 14. They did not confront the two at the funeral service, but kept tabs on them as they left the cemetery.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle after it pulled into a gas station. They arrested one person there. The pursuit ultimately came to an end in the Dinkytown area. An alert did go out to University of Minnesota students.

In all, six people were taken into custody. An arrested 18-year-old was the one who reportedly had a gun at the funeral.

Police say they’re still looking for a seventh person in connection with the incident.

