One person rescued after two snowmobiles and an ATV falls into the water on Otter Tail Lake

(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person was rescued from the water Saturday night after two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into Otter Tail Lake.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office got the call around 7:30 p.m. about the vehicles going into the water on the northeast side of the lake.

All except one were initially accounted for. Emergency crews later rescued the individual from the icy water. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Its unclear exactly how many people were involved. Stay with Valley News Live as we learn more about this developing story.

