Lake Park family loses home after New Year’s Day fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Lake Park, MN, family had a rough start to their 2023 after they lost everything in a devastating house fire on New Year’s Day. No one was injured as the Sims family was able to get out in time.

“No one got hurt, everyone got just in time. Things can be replaced, I can get new stuff.” said Justin Sims.

“Really didn’t think that was going to happen when I woke up that morning,” said Jericha Sims. “That we would be starting completely over in the new year with nothing.”

In the aftermath, all that is left is a burnt out house. The roof has collapsed, ice is everywhere after the fire dept. used water to douse the flames and windows are busted out. Despite the circumstances, the Sims said the community support is appreciated.

“We haven’t lived here for very long, we’ve always felt welcomed here,” said Justin Sims after the Lake Park community has donated many items to his family after the fire. “Our neighbors have always been very friendly. People wave to you on the streets. It’s home and I’d like to stay home.”

The Sims are currently staying with family in Detroit Lakes, MN, and are grateful to have a roof over their head. However, it isn’t the same to them.

“This has become our home,” said Jericha Sims. “At the end of the day when we’re going to bed we still have a roof over our heads and a warm bed to sleep in but it’s not home. We just want to find home and get back to normal.”

Their next door neighbor also lost his home in the fire. He was able to get out as well and we’ll hear from him in Sunday.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Sims. For more information, click here.

