UPDATE: Kitchen fire damages a S. Fargo home

Crews were called to the area of 25th Street and Golden Valley Parkway just before 8 p.m.
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Firefighters were called to the scene of a south Fargo house fire Saturday night.

Crews were called to the area of 25th Street and Golden Valley Parkway just before 8 p.m. When they arrived, smoke was seen coming from the open front door. Inside there was a fire burning in the kitchen. It took firefighters just a few minutes to put the fire out, but they encountered a frozen hydrant forcing them to connect to another one down the street.

Before firefighters arrived, the homeowner attempted to save his dog, who was still inside, but was unsuccessful. FFD was able to safely pull the dog from the fire and reunited the animal with the homeowner.

The homeowner suffered some smoke inhalation from trying to search for his dog.

The estimated dollar amount of damage is not known. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

