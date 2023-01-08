Grand Forks PD investigating body found in high school parking lot
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is currently investigating a death of a man after his body was discovered in the parking lot of Red River High School.
Officers were called out the the Southeast side of the school just after 9:30 a.m., Sunday, January 8.
Foul play does not appear to be a factor and officials say there is no danger to the public.
The body has been transported to UND Forensics.
