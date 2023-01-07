Six Minnesotans still awaiting trial two years after Jan. 6 Capitol riot

MINNESOTA, USA (KARE 11) — Two years have passed since the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., but many who were allegedly involved are still awaiting trials.

Records show nine Minnesotans have been charged for allegedly playing a role in the insurrection. Three have pled guilty so far.

Frank Bratjan Jr. of Eagan was sentenced to six months of probation and 60 hours of community service after entering a guilty plea.

Jordan Stotts of Bemidji pleaded guilty in 2021 after being turned in based on his social media posts He was sentenced to probation, 60 days of home detention, and community service.

Daniel Johnson of Austin also pleaded guilty to climbing through a broken window and rushing a line of law enforcement officers to let other rioters inside. He was sentenced back in June to four months in jail and one year supervised release. His father Daryl Johnson from Iowa received a similar sentence.

Six other Minnesotans are still awaiting trial, including four men from Lindstrom, Minnesota.

Robert Westbury, Jonah Westbury, Isaac Westbury, and Aaron James all have status conferences scheduled for Jan. 26 after being arrested for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol.

James and Westbury are also charged with using a dangerous weapon to resist police.

Brian Mock of Minneapolis will also receive an update on his case on Jan. 26.

Court records say Mock was captured on video shoving two capitol police officers to the ground, kicking one of them while he was down and stealing riot shields. Records show Mock was turned in after informants saw his social media posts and allegedly heard him bragging about the assaults.

Victoria White of Rochester is also awaiting her trial after authorities say she was captured on video at the Capitol and faces several charges.

On Dec. 20, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a Pretrial Violation Report against White in her case. That violation report could possibly be connected to two charges that were filed against White in Rochester on Dec. 18, 2022.

According to Minnesota court records, White has been charged with domestic assault and disorderly conduct brawling/fighting. The court is scheduled to discuss that violation and give an update on White’s federal case on Jan. 13.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 950 Americans have been charged for allegedly playing a role in the Jan. 6th insurrection.

Records show around half of those individuals have entered guilty pleas. A few hundred other cases have been worked out, either by agreements or trials. More than a hundred cases are still awaiting trial.

