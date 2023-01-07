Pickup goes through ice on Leech Lake

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that on Friday, January 6th at 10:11 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. Deputies responded and learned that a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup with snowplow was operating on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice. The driver of the vehicle, a male, age 19 of Buffalo MN, was able to escape the vehicle without injury. Ice conditions in the area varied. The road was re-routed and anglers in the area were notified.

Sheriff Bryan Welk encourages you to follow these safety tips when travelling on the ice:

· No ice should ever be considered safe.

· Check existing ice conditions as you travel.

· Check with local bait shops, resorts, gas stations, and/or other fisherman for conditions.

· Consider other means of transportation besides a motor vehicle. (ATV, snowmobile or foot travel are good choices)

· Do not travel on the lake after dark.

· Always notify someone of the area you are traveling in and your expected return time.

· Carry a cell phone.

· Be familiar with the lake - carry a map.

· If you need emergency assistance, call 911.

· Consider a GPS unit to help you on and off the lake.

· Avoid the use of alcohol.

· Pay attention to warning signs that are posted. Remember warning signs cannot be posted everywhere.

· When available, access the lake through a resort or public access and travel only on plowed roads.

Sheriff Welk advises to use good common sense and check conditions when planning to travel on the ice to ensure a safe and successful adventure.

