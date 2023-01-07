Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Pickup goes through ice on Leech Lake

Pickup through ice
Pickup through ice(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that on Friday, January 6th at 10:11 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. Deputies responded and learned that a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup with snowplow was operating on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice. The driver of the vehicle, a male, age 19 of Buffalo MN, was able to escape the vehicle without injury. Ice conditions in the area varied. The road was re-routed and anglers in the area were notified.

Sheriff Bryan Welk encourages you to follow these safety tips when travelling on the ice:

· No ice should ever be considered safe.

· Check existing ice conditions as you travel.

· Check with local bait shops, resorts, gas stations, and/or other fisherman for conditions.

· Consider other means of transportation besides a motor vehicle. (ATV, snowmobile or foot travel are good choices)

· Do not travel on the lake after dark.

· Always notify someone of the area you are traveling in and your expected return time.

· Carry a cell phone.

· Be familiar with the lake - carry a map.

· If you need emergency assistance, call 911.

· Consider a GPS unit to help you on and off the lake.

· Avoid the use of alcohol.

· Pay attention to warning signs that are posted. Remember warning signs cannot be posted everywhere.

· When available, access the lake through a resort or public access and travel only on plowed roads.

Sheriff Welk advises to use good common sense and check conditions when planning to travel on the ice to ensure a safe and successful adventure.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died at the FedEx Freight Facility in West Fargo. OSHA is now investigating the...
Man dies in workplace accident at FedEx in West Fargo
Fargo man flees after DUI crash
Fargo man flees after DUI crash
WANTED FARGO DANGEROUS SUSPECT ARRESTED ON 21 CHARGES
Wanted Fargo dangerous suspect arrested on 21 charges
City of Fargo sign in City Hall.
Self-serving alcohol business gets plan approved by Fargo Liquor Control Board
FRISCO TRAVEL- JANUARY 04
Weather interrupts travel to Frisco for some Bison fans

Latest News

An empty shelf for children's medicine.
‘Kind of scary’: Children’s medicine shortage impacting communities
6:00pm News January 6 - Part 1
6:00pm News January 6 - Part 1
6:00pm News January 6 - Part 3
6:00pm News January 6 - Part 3
More Bison Fans Arrive in Frisco - January 6
More Bison Fans Arrive in Frisco - January 6