Noem says her Social Security number was leaked

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The night before taking the oath of office for her second term, Governor Kristi Noem says her Social Security number and those of her immediate family were leaked.

According to a report in the Washington Post, the numbers were published without redaction during a House committee hearing.

The committee told the Washington Post that 1,900 Social Security numbers belonging to people who visited the White House in December 2020 were “inadvertently” published without redaction.

According to The Dakota Scout, Noem’s legal team has issued a letter demanding more information about how the breach happened.

“My lawyers have asked the @WhiteHouse, the @USNatArchives, and @BennieGThompson which of them is responsible for leaking the Social Security Numbers of me, my husband, my 3 kids, and my son-in-law, What specific measures and remedies will be taken to protect our identities?” Noem tweeted.

