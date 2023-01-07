ND Supreme Court seeks to criminalize leaks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Supreme Court has asked a committee to introduce a bill that would criminalize leaking unpublished decisions.

The bill, which comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s leaked Dobbs decision, would impose a maximum penalty of 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine for the leaker. The House Judiciary Committee voted 10-2 to deny the bill’s passage, but those who voted for its passage say it’s necessary for the safety of justices.

“Do we have to wait until something’s broken? We already realized on a national level they had a system that was broken. I think this is more than just a personal or a business issue. I think this is something that could have a bigger impact than that,” said Representative Bernie Satrom, R-Jamestown.

Those opposed to the bill say it’s a nonissue. Jack McDonald, an attorney and a lobbyist with the North Dakota Newspaper Association, says the bill is a “solution to a problem that never happened.” The House will likely vote on the bill next week.

