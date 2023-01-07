Contests
‘Kind of scary’: Children’s medicine shortage impacting communities

By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The demand is high but the inventory is low, that is what many families across the U.S. are facing as there is a shortage of children’s medicine. Stores like Walmart and Hornbacher’s have barren shelves where that medicine should be at.

“Kind of scary, like my daughter, she has growing pains a lot so not being able to help her quicker than anything it’s pretty scary.” said Kristina Wittmayer.

Wittmayer isn’t the only mom in the area that has faced this issue. Many of them posting on social media about their own experiences trying to find the medicine. The shortage is similar to when the U.S. was on baby formula.

“It’s just scary that’s what it really comes down to is just being scared you can’t provide for your child and help them other than comforting them with your love and snuggles.” said Wittmayer.

According to officials at Essentia Health, they to have seen impacts of the shortages in children’s Tylenol and Motrin.

“The shortage is affected everyone at both the clinic and the hospital. It’s really hard to find it just in our general pharmacy right now. It is short as well in the hospital but luckily they’re trying to make do with the limited amount of supplies that we have.” said Dr. Dhilhan Marasinghe of Essentia Health.

Essentia Health offered two pieces of advice. They recommend you ask people you know if they have extra children’s Tylenol or other medicines like it to get by. They also said do not resort to giving your children medicine meant for adults.

“That’s a very slippery slide to go down. These medications that are for adults are made for adults. The medications that are made for infants are made for infants.” said Dr. Marasinghe.

