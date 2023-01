FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Dept. is letting the public know that a high-risk sex offender has registered in N. Fargo. Stuart Kelly is at 1312 3rd Ave. N.

Kelly is listed at 5′8′', is 170 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. Kelly is a lifetime registrant after being convicted numerous times with indecent exposure.

