Fans and bars drawing up game plans for Vikings and Bison games on Sunday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Preparation and indecision are taking the field. As football teams aren’t the only ones coming up with game plans, with bars and restaurants studying tape to figure out how they’ll prioritize the Bison and Vikings games for their TV’s and sound systems. Some of which, will roll with the herd and play it by ear.

“The best way to kind of approach this unique game day, is we’re gonna start with audio on the Vikings game, but at 1 o clock, Bison start and they’re going to take over and simply because it’s a championship game,” said Myckul Smith, a manager at Bardown in West Fargo.

Others are taking the approach to focus on one game at each location.

“We’re going to do the sound for the Vikings game at Legends, and then we’ll broadcast the sound when the Bison game starts at 1 P.M. at Murphy’s, just to kind of balance the crowd,” said Chris Scheidecker, a manager at Legends and Murphy’s Pub in Moorhead.

Fans are going to have to call audibles on Sunday as well.

“I’m a huge NDSU fan, huge Christian Watson fan,” said Mark Fraase, and Bison/Packers fan. “This weekend, I would much prefer to see the bison win than the Vikings lose.”

“I’m a die-hard fan,” said Alex Jarrett, a die-hard fan. “I love both teams. One’s the national championship, one’s going for the two seed in the NFC championship. I’ll have an eye on both, but I think I’ll be leaning towards the Bison game, since they are going for their 10th national championship.”

But they’re all sure they’re going to have a blast with either, or both.

“We’ll definitely be cheering for both,” said Scheidecker.

When asked, “Skoal or horns up?” Jarret replied, “Let’s do both. Horns up and skoal, what do you think about that?”

