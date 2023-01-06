Contests
Wrigley seeking punishment for AG-related crimes

Gun crime minimum sentence
Gun crime minimum sentence(WABI)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Attorney General is seeking mandatory minimum sentences for certain gun-related crimes.

The new legislation, introduced this week, would implement minimum penalties of at least three years for those who are in possession of a firearm while committing violent or drug trafficking crimes. The sentence would be five years for brandishing a firearm during those crimes, and seven years for firing the weapon. But some are concerned a change to the violent crime statute would be costly for the state.

“I absolutely do think that it will carry a number of constitutional issues that will be challenged. And the associated costs with that will be a part of the decision-making process that I think this committee has to take into account,” said Lloyd Suhr, an attorney from Bismarck.

The AG’s office says the mandatory minimums would disincentivize violent crime, which has increased in North Dakota by about 20 percent in the past five years.

