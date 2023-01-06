‘We had to move’: 11th St. underpass project forces Moorhead businesses to relocate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While some residents in the Moorhead area are happy to see an underpass created so they don’t have to deal with waiting for the trains to pass, there are others that don’t share the same excitement. Business owners near the railroad intersections on 11th St. are forced to relocate to new locations.

“The underpass will go right through this building and there was no choice. We had to move.” said Sarah Lilijestrand, co-owner of Holland’s.

The Lilijestrands have been operating Holland’s off Center Ave. for over 15 years, but that changes here soon. As the upcoming underpass project has led them to relocating across the river to Fargo, ND.

“We’re very happy that we found a place that suits us.” said Lilijestrand.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the area has been looked at for improvements since the 1970s. With recent federal funding, they are prepared to move forward with the project. It will create an underpass for the two railroad intersections on 11th St. To the Minnesota DOT, there are a lot of factors that went into why they are doing this.

“Safety is always at the top of our list. Traffic, mobility, driver frustration of having to wait for the train, that all plays into it. Safety is tied to emergency response.” said Justin Knopf, MNDOT Project Manager.

While some demolition is slated to start next summer, Lilijestrand is not ready to see her old building go down.

“I will cry and it will be sad,” said Lilijestrand. “It will be ok. We’re moving on, we’re excited about our new location but it will be very sad. Knowing the day comes, when the wrecking ball comes I will be very sad.”

The plan according to the MNDOT is to start major construction on the project in the spring of 2024.

