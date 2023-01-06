Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

‘We had to move’: 11th St. underpass project forces Moorhead businesses to relocate

Holland's in Moorhead, MN, are forced to relocate because of the upcoming underpass project on...
Holland's in Moorhead, MN, are forced to relocate because of the upcoming underpass project on 11th St.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While some residents in the Moorhead area are happy to see an underpass created so they don’t have to deal with waiting for the trains to pass, there are others that don’t share the same excitement. Business owners near the railroad intersections on 11th St. are forced to relocate to new locations.

“The underpass will go right through this building and there was no choice. We had to move.” said Sarah Lilijestrand, co-owner of Holland’s.

The Lilijestrands have been operating Holland’s off Center Ave. for over 15 years, but that changes here soon. As the upcoming underpass project has led them to relocating across the river to Fargo, ND.

“We’re very happy that we found a place that suits us.” said Lilijestrand.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the area has been looked at for improvements since the 1970s. With recent federal funding, they are prepared to move forward with the project. It will create an underpass for the two railroad intersections on 11th St. To the Minnesota DOT, there are a lot of factors that went into why they are doing this.

“Safety is always at the top of our list. Traffic, mobility, driver frustration of having to wait for the train, that all plays into it. Safety is tied to emergency response.” said Justin Knopf, MNDOT Project Manager.

While some demolition is slated to start next summer, Lilijestrand is not ready to see her old building go down.

“I will cry and it will be sad,” said Lilijestrand. “It will be ok. We’re moving on, we’re excited about our new location but it will be very sad. Knowing the day comes, when the wrecking ball comes I will be very sad.”

The plan according to the MNDOT is to start major construction on the project in the spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerous house Hawthorne neighborhood demolished
City in beginning stages of demolishing well-known drug house in Hawthorne neighborhood
A couple in Florida were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving...
Sheriff: Burglars called 911 to get help moving stuff
Sheriff Jeremy Thornton
Norman County Sheriff fighting cancer, on Hospice
Jeffery Mundis
UPDATE: Man charged with attempted murder following destructive mobile home fire
SEBASTIAN TACKLING
UPDATE: Fargo South teacher pleads guilty after admitting to sexual relationship with student

Latest News

NDSU Bison
Frisco businesses prep for busy weekend
Sheriff Jeremy Thornton
Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton passes away
GFPD
VNL Investigates: Chief assures GFPD not in peril amid former officer concerns, claims
NDSU BISON SENDOFF- JANUARY 05
NDSU Bison makes trek to Frisco for championship game