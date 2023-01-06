Wanted Fargo dangerous suspect arrested on 21 charges

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -An armed and dangerous subject wanted by Fargo Police for several weeks is finally in custody, and faces nearly a dozen charges.

22-year-old Tremane Rainey is in the Cass County Jail for 21 separate charges, including robbery, aggravated reckless endangerment, firearm possession by a felon, and probation violation.

He is a suspect in a New Year’s Eve armed robbery in South Fargo, and was also the subject of a police search and SWAT team call out earlier last month at a South Fargo apartment building.

Last Sunday, a Fargo patrol officer spotted the suspects vehicle from the robbery the night before, a perimeter was set up.

Rainey and two others surrendered without incident after about 20 minutes. 24 year old Sierra Higdem and 20 year old Mackenzie Higdem were also arrested on charges of hindering law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.