VNL Investigates: Chief assures GFPD not in peril amid former officer concerns, claims

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 15 officers left the Grand Forks Police Department within a calendar year and those officers say there are more on their way out if things don’t change.

Exit interviews state morale inside the force is ‘garbage,’ and cite favoritism and problematic leadership. And while GFPD Chief Mark Nelson admits things aren’t perfect, he says his department is far from being in trouble, and states the department has just five officer openings as of this publication.

Of the 15 officers who left, nine of them completed exit interviews with the city’s HR department. And of those, two-thirds stated they felt getting promoted was out of reach. One former officer wrote, ‘People are groomed for promotion.’

“The higher ups have their favorites and they know who they wanted in what positions, and if someone with more qualifications, more training applied for that and they didn’t like you for whatever reason, they would pretty much flat out tell you that you should pretty much stop applying for it,” one former GFPD officer told VNL. He had been with the department for more than 12 years when he resigned in 2022.

The officers Valley News Live spoke with for this story requested anonymity in fear of losing their new jobs, as well as retaliation from GFPD, which is a concern Chief Nelson says is baseless.

And as for the favoritism claims, Nelson also says that’s just not true. He says each person with a title at the department has earned their spot.

“Making decisions at mine or a command staff level are made with the entirety of the community and the organization as a whole. That might run counterintuitively to what you think things should be, which in turn can lead to you not being happy,” Chief Nelson said.

Nelson adds changes have been made with the sergeant promotion process that gives peers more input than before. He says the change was made after an overwhelming response from officers asking to have more say in decisions. Nelson says a handful of other changes have also been made after complaints or suggestions were made by both current and former officers, including comp PTO days for officers who work during a ‘Snow Day,’ the purchase of two electric bicycles for better community engagement and patrol, and shift bidding. Nelson says the city is also in the process of addressing officer pay-scale issues.

When asked what the number one problem plaguing the department is, each officer VNL spoke with responded with the exact same response stated by another former GFPD officer who was with the force for more than 10 years: “Where the ultimate blame lies is with the two deputy chiefs and Chief Mark Nelson.”

When asked for a response to these answers, Chief Nelson said “as the top three in an organization, we have to own everything good or bad. So, I will own that if they say I’m the problem. I would love to know more specifics.”

“People say you are checked out. Would you agree?” our reporter Bailey Hurley asked.

“No,” Nelson responded.

Nelson says communication is the department’s biggest issue, which he takes the blame for and says he’s striving to change.

“Yes, do we have issues? Absolutely. Yes, do we own those issues? Absolutely. Not going to sugarcoat that,” Nelson said. “I will say there are certain entities I don’t know if it would have mattered what I would have done unless it fed what their expectation was. I can’t satisfy everybody.”

While those now on the outside say they are hopeful for their brothers and sisters in blue that change for the better is in the future, they also say they’re not sure that’s possible.

“If things were to change, would you ever go back?” our reporter asked.

“I’ve thought about it, but it would take a lot of change and even after that, I don’t know that I would ever go back to that department,” the 12+ year veteran responded.

Nelson says he assures the people of Grand Forks that they are protected and served at the highest level each and every day by his officers. He says for those no longer with GFPD: “Stop on in and let’s talk about it even though you’re not here. Maybe you can help whoever is still here.”

