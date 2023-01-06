Temperatures Warming into the Weekend

FORECAST DETAILS

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Fog and frost is once again in the forecast for Saturday morning! Once the fog burns off, it will be a partly cloudy to mostly sunny afternoon. Temperatures are looking to be on their way up as we move through the weekend. It will be a lovely weekend to spend time outside, albeit a little bundled up. Morning lows both days will be in the single digits on either side of zero with afternoon highs in the upper teens to lower 20s. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday but it comes with a bit more cloud cover. While the fog potential is looking lower, it can’t be ruled out completely Sunday morning.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Our calm stretch is looking to continue into early next week. With it is also a warming trend. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky both Monday and Tuesday with morning temps in the upper single digits and low teens and afternoon high temps in the upper teens low 20s.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: If you have missed the snow chances in the forecast, we are happy to tell you that there is a *slight* chance for some snow by Wednesday! Timing as of now looks to be late Wednesday and into Thursday. Some breezier conditions may accompany as well. We will keep you posted as it does not look like much snow, not does it appear widespread. Temperatures Wednesday are looking to be very similar to the previous several days. Morning single digits to low teens with afternoon temps in the upper teens and low 20s. Same thing goes for Thursday as well. While still quiet, Friday also look to be much of the same, perhaps a pinch cooler as high pressure moves into the region.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER

SATURDAY: Patchy A.M. fog. Mostly sunny under high pressure. Southerly breeze. Low: 4. High: 16.

SUNDAY: Warming begins. Partly cloudy. Low: 8. High: 20.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun. Seasonable afternoon temps. Low: 10. High: 19.

TUESDAY: A bit warmer. Near-overcast skies. Low: 7. High: 20.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a slight chance of a few flakes. Low: 16. High: 23.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of snow, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low: 18. High: 24.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and quiet. Low: 9. High: 18.

