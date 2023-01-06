Contests
Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton passes away

Sheriff Jeremy Thornton
Sheriff Jeremy Thornton(Norman County, MN Sheriff's Dept.)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Norman County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that Sheriff Jeremy Thornton passed away Thursday morning. Thornton died with family around him at his home.

Sheriff Thornton was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on December 8 and was placed into hospice care this year. The Norman County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to keep Thornton and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Information on funeral arrangements will be released on Friday.

