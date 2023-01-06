NDSU Bison makes trek to Frisco for championship game

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The NDSU Bison football team left Fargo and headed to Frisco, Texas ahead of Sunday’s big game.

“I’m very excited about this game on Sunday,” said NDSU Running Back TaMerick Williams.

In just a few days, the Bison will battle it out on the field against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. On Thursday, the team boarded the bus and headed to the airport to take that flight to Frisco.

Players say they have high hopes of bringing the championship home.

“It’ll be our tenth one, but it’s always an opportunity to go out and compete,” Williams said.

Even though they lost to the jacks earlier this season, they’re confident this time will be different.

“I think we have a good game plan,” said NDSU Fullback Logan Hofstedt. ”We need to be efficient in everything we do and to play sound and efficient football.”

NDSU fans are optimistic too.

Guy Johnson says this will be his 8th time in Frisco. Each time he wears his good luck charm.

“It’s my lucky jacket. I’ve got seven of them. This one, every time I’ve gone, we’ve won,” said Johnson. “I am not wearing another jacket.”

Johnson is among thousands of Bison fans that filtered through Hector Airport to Frisco.

“NDSU Is a source of pride for North Dakota as a whole,” Johnson said. “We’ve become a national brand. You can go anywhere in the country and say North Dakota State University Bison and they know who you are talking about.”

NDSU President David Cook says the fan support is a big help.

“It means everything. It’s kind of the traditional 12th man, “ he said. “I mean we need help. We need everybody to head south to Frisco to support this effort like they’ve done for years and years.”

No matter where they are, fans are showing their love, even from miles away.

“Go Herd,” said Johnson.

