Minnesota Air Force Major receives nation’s highest aerial achievement award

(Senior Airman Kylie Barrow | 379th Air Expeditionary Wing)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(KTTC) – Maj. Katie Lunning will receive the Distinguished Flying Cross Medal award Saturday in St. Paul. She is a flight nurse with the 133rd Airlift Wing in Minnesota’s National Guard. She becomes the first-ever flight nurse to receive the award.

Maj. Lunning earned the award by saving 22 patients following a bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, in August, 2021.

“I was very surprised, and then after I had time to really think about it, I’m just very honored to be able to represent nursing,” Maj. Lunning said. “It’s pretty rare for a nurse to be in this position, so I was very grateful to be able to represent nursing by getting this award.”

Maj. Lunning is also an ICU nurse, who treated several patients during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Distinguished Flying Cross Medal is earned through “heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight.”

