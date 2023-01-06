Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Man dies in workplace accident at FedEx in West Fargo

A man has died at the FedEx Freight Facility in West Fargo. OSHA is now investigating the...
A man has died at the FedEx Freight Facility in West Fargo. OSHA is now investigating the incident.(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has started a fatality inspection with FedEx Freight, after a 29 year-old man died on January 4.

According to officials, the incident occurred at the facility located on 2500 Third Ave. NW, at 1:40 a.m.

Information released by OSHA shows that the man was attempting to recoup shifted inventory on a pallet inside a trailer, he was attempting to move the pallet so that a forklift could move it, then the pallet tipped over and crushed him.

OSHA has six months to complete its investigation, issue citations and propose monetary penalties, if violations of workplace safety or health regulations are found.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FRISCO TRAVEL- JANUARY 04
Weather interrupts travel to Frisco for some Bison fans
City of Fargo sign in City Hall.
Self-serving alcohol business gets plan approved by Fargo Liquor Control Board
Sheriff Jeremy Thornton
Norman County Sheriff fighting cancer, on Hospice
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls.
Two ND lawmakers recovering from injuries suffered in falls

Latest News

Fargo man flees after DUI crash
Fargo man flees after DUI crash
Frisco readying for NDSU, SDSU Fans - January 6
Frisco readying for NDSU, SDSU Fans - January 6
Fargo man flees after DUI crash
Fargo man flees after DUI crash
Wanted Fargo Suspect Arrested On 21 Charges - January 6
Wanted Fargo Suspect Arrested On 21 Charges - January 6