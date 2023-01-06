Man dies in workplace accident at FedEx in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has started a fatality inspection with FedEx Freight, after a 29 year-old man died on January 4.

According to officials, the incident occurred at the facility located on 2500 Third Ave. NW, at 1:40 a.m.

Information released by OSHA shows that the man was attempting to recoup shifted inventory on a pallet inside a trailer, he was attempting to move the pallet so that a forklift could move it, then the pallet tipped over and crushed him.

OSHA has six months to complete its investigation, issue citations and propose monetary penalties, if violations of workplace safety or health regulations are found.

